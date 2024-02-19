Celebrating 20 Years of helping Virginians heal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Imagine dealing with the stress of treating an illness, while at the same time struggling to pay for the medicine you need to feel better.

A local non-profit is celebrating 20 years of helping Virginians who can't afford their prescriptions.

Rx Partnership is gearing up for a big celebration after filling its 1,000,000th prescription since its founding in 2004.

Organizers say it's because people should not have to choose between getting their medicine and putting food on the table.

Amy Yarcich, Executive Director of Rx Partnership, says, “There have been improvements when we think about the number of folks who are uninsured because of Medicaid expansion. But on the flip side with the rising costs of medications, there are still people who are really struggling and making those tough choices between do I pay for medication? Or do I have dinner for my family tonight?”

Here’s a look at how the help provided to Virginians since 2004:

51,306 prescriptions

$15.3M in free medicine

8,342 patients helped

RXP will be hosting a display at Main Street Station for the month of May called “Pharmacy in Virginia… Past, present, and future.”

An event featuring Dr. Sampson Davis for an immersive conversation and Q&A session about providing healthcare to the underserved and the challenge of people of color being underrepresented in healthcare professions will also take place.

