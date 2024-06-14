Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CBS 6 celebrates Fathers' day with game of 'Who's your father?'

Fathers' day is this Sunday and as we gear up to celebrate dads CBS 6 wanted to show some love to the men who raised our CBS 6ers.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 14, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fathers' day is this Sunday and as we gear up to celebrate dads CBS 6 wanted to show some love to the men who raised our CBS 6ers.

So we wanted to see if our coworkers could guess the person just by their dad!

And a Happy Fathers' day to all the father figures in our community.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone