CBS 6 helps to sort your generous Coats for Kids donations

Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 06, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A team of CBS 6 volunteers joined forces with other volunteers to help sort thousands of coats donated during the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids campaign.

The community donated around 17,000 coats at dozens of coat drives in November and December.

Puritan Cleaners cleans and repairs each donated coat. The coat is then handed over to the Salvation Army which pairs the coat with someone in need.

The Salvation Army will begin its coat distribution next week.

