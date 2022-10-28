CBS 6 Skytracker Cam captures unidentified object in the sky

PETERSBURG, Va. — An unidentified aerial phenomena was captured on the CBS 6 Skytracker Camera in Petersburg early Friday morning.

Viewer Casey Holder emailed us through newstips@wtvr.com to let us known they had seen something during the broadcast.

The footage shows the object flying in the sky at 5:48 a.m.

CBS 6 meteorologists reviewed the footage and have several different theories as to what it might be.

Meteorologist Tom Patton believes it could be something that sputtered out from an aircraft.

Meteorologist Mike Stone said it's most likely not a meteor because there are no other reports of it. He also said the resolution of the camera does not pick up sky objects very clearly, so it's hard to tell exactly what it is.

And Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel noted that while he is not an expert on insects, he believes it might just be a bug.

What theories do you have?

