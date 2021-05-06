Watch
CBS 6 wins 10 Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and overall excellence

Posted at 12:58 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:59:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2020. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware. WTVR CBS 6 earned Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

Investigative Reporting
The Cumberland Children's Hospital Investigation

Continuing Coverage
The Unemployment Crisis in Virginia

Hard News
17 Years Wasted

Digital
WTVR.com

News Documentary
112 Days

Excellence in Sound
“Sailor Andrew Schmitz: A Stranger No More”

Excellence in Video
“Frank Lee Ruggles: Saving Natural Wonders One Photo at a Time”

Feature Reporting
“Filmmaker Jesse Vaughn’s Most Important Role: I couldn’t turn her down”

Sports Reporting
Vision Quest

The regional award winners will now compete for a national award to be announced later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
