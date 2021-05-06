CBS 6 wins 10 Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and overall excellence

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2020. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware. WTVR CBS 6 earned Murrow Awards in the following categories:
Investigative Reporting
The Cumberland Children's Hospital Investigation
Continuing Coverage
The Unemployment Crisis in Virginia
Hard News
17 Years Wasted
Digital
WTVR.com
News Documentary
112 Days
Excellence in Sound
“Sailor Andrew Schmitz: A Stranger No More”
Excellence in Video
“Frank Lee Ruggles: Saving Natural Wonders One Photo at a Time”
Feature Reporting
“Filmmaker Jesse Vaughn’s Most Important Role: I couldn’t turn her down”
Sports Reporting
Vision Quest
The regional award winners will now compete for a national award to be announced later this year.