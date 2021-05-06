CBS 6 wins 10 Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and overall excellence

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2020. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware. WTVR CBS 6 earned Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

Investigative Reporting

The Cumberland Children's Hospital Investigation

Continuing Coverage

The Unemployment Crisis in Virginia

Hard News

17 Years Wasted

Digital

WTVR.com

News Documentary

112 Days

Excellence in Sound

“Sailor Andrew Schmitz: A Stranger No More”

Excellence in Video

“Frank Lee Ruggles: Saving Natural Wonders One Photo at a Time”

Feature Reporting

“Filmmaker Jesse Vaughn’s Most Important Role: I couldn’t turn her down”

Sports Reporting

Vision Quest

The regional award winners will now compete for a national award to be announced later this year.