Former CBS 6 reporter scoops competition, wins best pie prize at State Fair of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the nation’s top investigative journalists has uncovered the secret… to making one heck of a dessert.

At the urging of her husband, former CBS 6 reporter and weekend anchor Catie Beck entered her signature cheesecake into the Adult Culinary Arts competition at this year’s State Fair of Virginia.

A few days ago, she learned that her creation had finished first place in the “Cheesecake Pie” category.

WTVR

But the accolades didn’t stop there.

The judges also named Beck’s dish the “Greatest State Fair Pie,” one of the highest honors in the entire competition.

“My secret ingredients earning me the ribbon: my full-time kitchen deputy, Vivi, who skillfully cracked the eggs,” said Beck, referencing her daughter. “And my sweets-loving husband, who insisted I enter, even filling out the name as ‘Catie’s World Famous Cheesecake’ on the entry form.”

WTVR

The accomplishment comes as no surprise to former colleagues of Beck, who said she honed her cooking skills by baking treats for the CBS 6 Sunday evening crew during her time at the station.

Beck, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, was recently hired by Scripps News as a national investigative correspondent.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!