Catalytic converter thefts hobble multiple Richmond school buses, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses outside the Richmond Technical Center on Westwood Avenue in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Public School sent an alert to parents Friday morning that some morning school bus routes might be delayed due to "overnight vandalism."

Police have not yet released additional information about the incident.

WTVR

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.