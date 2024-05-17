Watch Now
Catalytic converter thefts hobble multiple Richmond school buses, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, May 17
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 09:11:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses outside the Richmond Technical Center on Westwood Avenue in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Public School sent an alert to parents Friday morning that some morning school bus routes might be delayed due to "overnight vandalism."

Police have not yet released additional information about the incident.

Richmond School bus depot

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

