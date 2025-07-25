Cat tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville, VDH says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A cat in Mechanicsville has tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Information released from VDH on Friday issued a warning to neighbors in the Berkley Forest Subdivision in the area of Rodeo Drive and Wyattwood Road.

Anyone who has information on any exposure to the cat on or before Thursday should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

The release classifies exposure as a bite, scratch, contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth, or direct contact between a pet and the animal with rabies.

"Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area," the release said, noting that the cat "no longer poses a threat to the public."

The release also reminds residents to vaccinate their pets, report all exposures and enjoy wildlife from a distance to prevent rabies.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube