Cat named 'Smokey' rescued from Hanover house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a cat named Smokey from a house fire in Mechanicsville Monday night.

Hanover County Fire and EMS officials said they were called to the fire in the 8100 block of Shady Grove Road around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a kitchen fire and quickly extinguished it.

Everyone in the home was able to escape safely except for one cat. Firefighters were able to provide Smokey the cat with oxygen and support, and they made a full recovery.

The fire is still under investigation, but no human injuries were reported.