Cat 'acting abnormally' tests positive for rabies in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a cat reported to be "acting abnormally" tested positive for rabies in Henrico County.

Henrico Police were called to the 3500 block of Howard Road in the Fairfield district on Monday for the potential rabies exposure.

"The cat was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported," officials said.

The incident marked the eighth confirmed rabies case in Henrico County this year.

Officers urged pet owners to make sure their animals' rabies vaccinations are up to date to "ensure the safety of their pets and our community."

Rabies vaccinations offered for dogs, cats Saturday, Oct. 21

The county's animal protection unit is offering rabies vaccines for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Western Government Center on Parham Road.

Each vaccine is $15 and must be paid in cash, according to the department.

"Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the parking deck," officials said. "Afterwards, you will receive a tag and certificate of inoculation."

For info about the event, call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.

Find more rabies clinic dates on the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s website.

You can report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police NonEmergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.