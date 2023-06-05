Watch Now
Police find a body in a car parked in Richmond

A man was found dead inside a car along the 3800 block of Castlewood Road in South Richmond early Monday.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead inside a car along the 3800 block of Castlewood Road, near Bells Road and Richmond Highway, in South Richmond early Monday.

The man's name has not yet been released.

"At approximately 4:15 a.m., Richmond Police officers, while on patrol, investigated a suspicious vehicle and discovered an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The individual was pronounced at the scene. An investigation is underway."

The Medical Examiner will determine how the man died.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective Tovar at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
