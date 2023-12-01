Restaurant owner explains why he's closing down at Chesterfield Towne Center: 'A struggle'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fast-growing local restaurant operator is picking up where another restaurant group is leaving off in Chesterfield Towne Center. Casa Del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. are planning to shutter their locations at the shopping mall in late December. A deal is in the works between Housepitality Family, which operates those eateries, and Lindsey Food Group to transfer the leases on the spaces at the mall. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Kevin Healy said several factors contributed to the decision to close Casa Del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. in Chesterfield next month.

