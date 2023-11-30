Watch Now
Casa del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. to close at Chesterfield Towne Center, new restaurants announced

Inside Island Shrimp Co. in Chesterfield County, Va.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 17:19:42-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The end of the year will mark the end of Casa del Barco and Island Shrimp Co. at Chesterfield Towne Center.

After the restaurants owned and operated by HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group close, they will reopen under the Lindsey Food Group as ML Steak and a new restaurant concept Kali Love.

"These locations opened at a strange time [in 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic] and never really found their footing. They are absolutely gorgeous though, and I’m excited to see what Mike and Kim [Lindsey] do with them," HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group owner Kevin Healy said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.

Island Shrimp Co.jpg
Housepitality Family restaurant group opened its second location of Island Shrimp Co. in the Rocketts Landing space formerly occupied by Conch Republic.

Lindsey Food Group, which has opened more than 10 restaurants since 2020 including ML Steak Modern Chophouse, Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk and Honey, Rams House, has a knack for opening new restaurant concepts in established restaurant spaces.

"It’s basically a turnkey operation, the spaces are immaculate,” Chef Mike Lindsey said in a statement.

Lindsey Food Group hopes to open its new restaurants in "early 2024."

HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group continues to operate Casa del Barco locations in Short Pump and the Canal Walk in downtown Richmond.

The Island Shrimp Co. location at Rocketts Landing will also reopen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

