Carytown Watermelon Festival returns: 'It's a part of the Richmond lifestyle'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carytown Watermelon Festival returned to Richmond Sunday after last year’s event was scrapped because of the pandemic.

The 39th festival, which took over several blocks of West Cary Street, featured live music from over 80 musicians on five stages, more than 100 exhibitors and a huge children's play area.

Additionally, more than 3,000 watermelons turned into things like watermelon bowls, smoothies, shooters and more.

Some folks in attendance said they took additional precautions because of the virus.

“COVID is still a very real thing, so I just wanted to make sure that even though I’m vaccinated, that I keep my mask on so that I won’t catch COVID,” one woman said.

But several other people said they had “zero hesitations” about attending the event.

"As soon as they told us that the Watermelon Festival was back on, we immediately signed up,” one man said.

The Carytown tradition is dubbed the largest one-day festival in the Commonwealth.