Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pair of long-running Carytown stores are powering down. Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.