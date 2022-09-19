Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 11:23:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A pair of long-running Carytown stores are powering down. Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.