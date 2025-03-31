New idea emerges after Carytown hotel plans fizzle out

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Carytown site once envisioned for a hotel is now slated for residential infill. Cornerstone Homes and Doswell Ventures are planning a 17-unit townhome development at 100 N. Thompson St. and 3600 Floyd Ave. The 0.75-acre plot is where local hotelier KM Hotels had been planning a 127-room Residence Inn, but those plans never materialized after their 2019 filing. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.