Carytown Cone Parade to again ring in new year with 'enthusiasm, fun and joy'

RICHMOND, Va. – A beloved annual Richmond tradition that aims to spread positive energy, joy and fun into the new year will return Monday.

The 16th annual Carytown Cone Parade is slated to dance its way back into the city while participants showed off their best cone-shaped costumes.

While the event, which is hosted by the Aquarian Bookshop and is also sponsored by Ellwood Thompson's Natural Food Market, might seem a bit odd to some, the parade is "all about prosperity and raising the vibration, enthusiasm, fun and joy," Solay Howell said at the 2023 event.

"We hope that the experience is very uplifting not only for the people that are here, but also for everyone who sees the cone," Howell said last year. "It's very good luck and auspicious to see a cone on New Year's Day — and it is a foretelling of a wonderful new year."

Organizers said the event is about harnessing good energy since cones are powerful symbols of bringing and focusing energy in sacred geometry.

The 2024 Cone Parade wills step off at noon Monday from the Aquarian Bookshop parking lot, which is at 12 S. Thompson Street.

FULL INTERVIEW: Carytown Cone Parade rings in new year with 'enthusiasm, fun and joy'

Howell called 2023's turnout "a fantastic group of cones" and said folks came "very prepared" with "a lot of intentionality" designing their costumes.

"There's a lot of play on words with the cones working with the shape of the cone," said Howell, who was dressed as a pineapple.

"I am a Hawaiian pineapple because I am from Hawaii," Howell said. "So I'm bringing that aloha spirit here to the cone parade today."

Howell said she considers what she wants to manifest in the new year when she designed her costume.

"You can really just let your imagination soar... So I think about what do I want?" Howell explained. "I want some sweetness I want bright I want life I want joy and pineapples are also prosperity."

The winner of this year's Best Cone Design was awarded to Ellie the Flamingo.

Howell called the energy for the 2023 event "very good."

"We have been blessed with beautiful, beautiful sunlight and sunshine. Nice warm day to walk," Howell said.

