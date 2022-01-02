Carytown Cone Parade aims to 'spread cheer, joy, and prosperity'

RICHMOND, Va. – A beloved annual Richmond tradition that aims to spread positive energy, joy and fun into the new year continued Saturday.

The 14th annual Carytown Cone Parade danced its way back into the city despite a second year of the pandemic.

The traditional parade could not weave its way through the streets of Carytown, but music blasted outside the Carytown Pack and Ship while participants showed off their best cone-shaped costumes and dance moves in the parking lot.

While the event, which is hosted by the Aquarian Bookshop, might seem a bit odd to some, Cone Parade Marshal Nick Lasky said that is the point.

“The goal of the Cone Parade is to spread cheer, joy, and prosperity because we love Richmond and we love keeping Richmond weird,” Lasky said. “Keeping Richmond a really fun, awesome, weird place.”

In previous years, the Cone Parade saw more than 100 people donning cones and parading from Carytown to other parts of the city.

