Carytown Citizen Burger has closed, what's next for the Richmond restaurant?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Charlottesville-based tavern has flipped its last burger in Carytown, but its building won’t be offline for long. Citizen Burger Bar’s Richmond location at 2907 W. Cary St. has closed after a seven-year run and its assets have been sold to a local restaurant group led by Bachitar Singh and Naveen Sadana. Singh and Sadana, who own Jannat Indian Cuisine at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico, are now working on another Indian restaurant to take over Citizen’s old space.

