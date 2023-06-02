Watch Now
Carytown Citizen Burger has closed, what's next for the Richmond restaurant?

Signage for Citizen Burger Bar already had been removed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jun 02, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Charlottesville-based tavern has flipped its last burger in Carytown, but its building won’t be offline for long. Citizen Burger Bar’s Richmond location at 2907 W. Cary St. has closed after a seven-year run and its assets have been sold to a local restaurant group led by Bachitar Singh and Naveen Sadana. Singh and Sadana, who own Jannat Indian Cuisine at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico, are now working on another Indian restaurant to take over Citizen’s old space.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

