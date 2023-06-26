Carytown Burgers & Fries is up for sale

RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown Burgers & Fries, a mainstay in the Richmond restaurant scene since 1999, is up for grabs. Founder and owner Mike Barber recently put the business with its two locations at 3449 W. Cary St. and 5404 Lakeside Ave. up for sale. He’s also listed the real estate for the Carytown spot. Barber said he’s giving up the reins to focus on his health. He hopes to find a buyer who will keep the business running mostly as-is for Richmond residents and visitors.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews