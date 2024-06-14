Carytown Bicycle Co. closes store at Winterfield Crossing

RICHMOND, Va. -- After about a decade in Chesterfield County, a local bike shop chain has ended its operations south of the river.

Carytown Bicycle Co. recently closed its store at Winterfield Crossing shopping center.

It wasn’t clear what motivated the exit from the storefront in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield, or exactly when the shop had its last day of business. As of earlier this week, a sign taped to the entrance declared the location “permanently closed.”

The company’s stores at 3112 W. Cary St. in Richmond and 301 Maltby Blvd. in western Henrico remain open.

