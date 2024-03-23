Watch Now
Man shot in the face in Henrico neighborhood

Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 08:29:59-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested a man for shooting another man in the face early Saturday morning in Henrico County.

Police were called to the 4900 block of E. Caryhurst Road, near S. Laburnum Avenue, at about 4 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

"When officers arrived, they encountered one male subject who had been shot in the face. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an overnight email. "An adult male subject was detained at the scene. Currently, investigators are not looking for any outstanding suspects and there is no perceived threat to the community."T

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

