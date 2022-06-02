Developers plan to use old shipping containers to build a new Richmond gathering space
The shipping container structure would enclose a food hall on the ground floor.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A plan to convert an old power substation in Carver into a mixed-use neighborhood hub is progressing. Developers behind the project unveiled designs over the weekend for what they’re now calling Carver Station, a planned rehab and conversion of the century-old building and adjoining yard at Clay and Harrison streets into a food hall, gathering room, and coworking-office space built in part out of reused shipping containers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
