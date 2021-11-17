How Richmond's new 12-story car vending machine works

RICHMOND, Va. -- With its illuminated tower now loaded with cars, one of the oddest and more eye-catching structures to rise in Richmond is ready to roll. Carvana today is opening the doors of its “car vending machine” tower at 2201 Westwood Ave. The 12-story structure beside Interstate 195 is the online auto seller’s 30th vending machine nationwide. It can hold up to 47 vehicles at a time. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

