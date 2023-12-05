Watch Now
Unfinished Chesterfield industrial project in legal limbo

Posted at 9:22 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 09:22:34-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A stalled-out $65 million economic development project in Chesterfield County is headed for the auction block, though a last-ditch legal filing may throw a wrench in the process. A court-ordered public auction is slated this week to find a buyer for a nearly 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility left unfinished by Mexican packaging company Cartograf in Meadowville Technology Park.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

