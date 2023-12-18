Hourigan, NoVA-based REIT vying for unfinished Cartograf factory in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield judge has at least two options to choose from in the quest to sell an incomplete packaging factory in the county.

Richmond-based construction company Hourigan and American Real Estate Partners (AREP), a real estate investment firm based in Fairfax, have made offers on the unfinished Cartograf manufacturing facility at Meadowville Technology Park, according to recent legal filings in Chesterfield Circuit Court.

The factory, at 1600 Digital Drive, is subject to a court-ordered sale spurred by lawsuits filed against the factory’s would-be user and property owner, Mexican packaging company Cartograf. The lawsuits were filed by the facility’s general contractor, Georgia-based Choate Construction Co., and Texas-based bank Comerica, which financed the project.

