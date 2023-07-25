Should Richmond ban cars in Carytown?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Transportation planners in the City of Richmond want to know what you think about closing part of West Cary Street to car traffic.

Richmond Connects, the city’s transportation planning process, began work on identifying needs across the city last summer.

Now, an online survey is asking if closing Cary Street, in the Carytown shopping district, to vehicle traffic should be a priority for the city's Near West End.

Richmond Connects

Details for how to close West Cary Street to cars were not part of the survey that seeks only to identify public priorities.

Among nearly 2,000 responses on Tuesday morning, 87 percent said yes to closing Cary Street to cars.

But offline, some people are asking for more specifics.

"If they could do it in some way that the merchants don’t get hurt, that people still have access to everything, but I don’t know how they do that," one Carytown shopper said.

"It’ll make parking more complicated," another shopper added. "But, I mean, if they add a little bit of public parking then that’ll be nice."

The Richmond Connects survey is open until August 20.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.