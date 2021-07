CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said missing 82-year-old man last seen Saturday night at his home in Chesterfield County was found safe early Sunday.

Chesterfield Police said Carroll Scruggs was last seen by relatives at his home in the 8800 block of Torrey Pines Drive around 9:45 p.m.

"Sruggs has been located and is unharmed," police said in an email update just after 3:10 a.m.

Thanks to all who helped spread the word.