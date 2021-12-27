Victim of Chesterfield hit and run identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a hit and run in Chesterfield County.

Just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday, VSP responded to a dead person on Chippenham Parkway on the ramp to southbound Route 1.

The investigation determined that the person was walking north on the ramp when they were hit by a southbound vehicle. The person succumbed to their injuries.

The victim has been identified as Carrillo Alejandro Funes, 55, of North Chesterfield. The investigation suggests that he may have been hit between 8 p.m. on Sunday night and 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, came across the deceased, or saw anything at all out of the ordinary, is encouraged to contact investigators at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call (804) 609 - 5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.