House under renovation catches fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters responded to a vacant house that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Henrico County fire officials were called to the fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Carriage House Court. The first units to arrive saw fire coming from the roof and entered the home to search for any possible victims.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed no one was in the house since it is getting renovated.

Fire officials said once they confirmed there were no victims, they focused on getting the fire under control from the outside before re-entering.

No injuries were reported and the Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel are working to determine the cause of the fire.

