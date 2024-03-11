Watch Now
Carrabba’s permanently closes Short Pump location

BizSense
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A nationwide round of closures by a publicly traded restaurant group has rippled into the Richmond market.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, owned by Bloomin’ Brands, has closed its Short Pump location in West Broad Village.

Carrabba’s had operated at 11237 W. Broad St. since 2014 and was among the mixed-use development’s earlier restaurant tenants. Its closure came late last month as one of 41 locations across the U.S. that Bloomin’ Brands announced it would be closing.

A spokeswoman for Bloomin’ Brands said in a statement that the closure was, “a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff,” adding that some employees will have a chance to transfer locations, and those that don’t will receive severance.

