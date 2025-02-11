A look at road conditions in Caroline and Hanover counties as winter weather continues

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 drove along Interstate 95 in Caroline County to get a look at the road conditions in that area.

Around 5 p.m., the conditions were very wet and slushy with steady snowfall and sleet making roads slippery.

Our Joi Fultz saw at least eight cars on the side of the road with visible tire marks from where they had swerved.

As our crew traveled from Richmond to Doswell around 2:30 p.m., we drove past emergency crews helping a tractor-trailer that had slid off the road. Not even a mile from that location was a multi-vehicle crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay home if possible.

CBS 6 spoke to a couple traveling from D.C. to North Carolina. They said they were trying to beat the snow.

"Very slushy, like gradual, first you saw a light dusting then it got pretty heavy. I haven't seen any accidents, there were a couple places that were pretty slow but it would not surprise me if there were accidents, drive slow and don't tailgate and if you don't have to be out there don't."

CBS 6 is committed to keeping you updated on road conditions. Email what it looks like in your area to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

