Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Caroline County resident asked to boil drinking water

Caroline County officials are now advising residents to boil water from their taps until further notice. This follows a water main break caused by a contractor.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 06:20:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Caroline County officials are now advising residents to boil water from their taps until further notice. This follows a water main break caused by a contractor.

The county fire rescue and emergency management department says that boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. "Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water," the county said in a social media release.

If you can't boil your tap water you can use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The county warns the bleach, "should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%."

Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach or about 1/4 teaspoon to each gallon of water. The water should then be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer instructions.

For more information call: Caroline County Public Utilities at
(804) 633-4390

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone