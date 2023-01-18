Maryland man dies in Caroline County crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 30-year-old man from Maryland died in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 3 near the Fort A.P. Hill area of Caroline County.

The crash happened just after midnight when a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Route 301 ran off the road to the left and struck a line of trees.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. State Police said he was identified as Leonard Devonta Turner of Suitland, Maryland.

Turner was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.