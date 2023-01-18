Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Maryland man dies in Caroline County crash

Richmond top stories and weather January 18, 2023
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:42:07-05

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 30-year-old man from Maryland died in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 3 near the Fort A.P. Hill area of Caroline County.

The crash happened just after midnight when a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Route 301 ran off the road to the left and struck a line of trees.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. State Police said he was identified as Leonard Devonta Turner of Suitland, Maryland.

Turner was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone