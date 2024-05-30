Virginia State Police investigating Caroline County crash that killed 79-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night in Caroline County. The crash led to one death.

According to troopers, at 11:10 a.m. on May 29, 2024, Virginia State Police were called to Route 17 about a half mile south of Route 686 for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say that a 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 79-year-old Paul Alton Weaver Junior of Stafford, Va ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

State Police say Weaver died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

