Caroline County deputies searching for person of interest in possible child abduction

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to "suspicious activity" involving a child being lured to a car in the Ladysmith and Bridlewood Subdivision area of Caroline County.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said they're specifically looking a dark gray Toyota sedan driven by a white man with red hair, a goatee and tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (804) 633-5400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.