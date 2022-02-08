Watch
Several schools on two-hour delay Tuesday due to icy roads

Posted at 5:29 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 05:44:44-05

CENTRAL VIRGINIA — Several school districts in the Central Virginia and neighboring areas are under a two-hour delay Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.

Those schools include Amelia County, Buckingham County, Caroline County, Cumberland County, Louisa County and Prince Edward County.

The roadways were already wet from Monday's rain and freezing temperatures overnight created the icy conditions.

Meteorologist Tom Patton said it is deceptively icy in many spots on the roadways.

