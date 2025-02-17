Congratulations Caroline!

RICHMOND, Va. — We have some exciting news to share: Our team at CBS 6 This Morning is growing.

Caroline and her husband are expecting a baby this summer.

"I'm so excited," Caroline said. "It took a while. My heart's with anyone who's trying to get pregnant; it's not as easy as everyone thinks. I'm just so grateful for the support here."

Caroline, who is from Blackstone, was a CBS 6 intern in 2017 and later returned to Richmond as a full-time reporter in 2021.

Email Caroline your best baby advice.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube