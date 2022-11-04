Why trash bags are covering alcohol after shootings near Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) took action against a Richmond convenience store where multiple people have been shot within the past four months.

On Wednesday, Virginia ABC issued an “Order of Summary Revocation” for the Carolina Express convenience store near Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road.

“ABC authorizes a temporary permit to allow for the continued operation of a business following a transfer of ownership while the application of the new license is pending. Should the applicant for the new license demonstrate behavior or allow conduct that draws into question the lawful operation of the business, ABC may revoke the temporary permit.” according to a Virginia ABC spokesperson.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers stopped by Carolina Express on Friday to find the store’s wine and beer cooler covered by garbage bags.

The license suspension came after a triple shooting in October and a quadruple shooting outside the store in August.

Brandon Davis lives about a block away from the convenience store and heard about the license suspension.

“They want us to stop coming to this store,” Davis said. “They’re trying to shut it down because they don’t want anybody to be around the store or come around and congregate around the area.”

On Sunday, Richmond Council Vice President Ellen Robertson hosted a community forum about the crime surrounding the store.

“We talked to some of the brothers that were out there. We asked why does this keep happening. The main thing they said it was a hangout in the community,” one community member stated.

Another attendee called the license revocation a “band-aid.”

“We haven’t answered why this is happening and why is this actually taking place,” she said.

Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the owner to process the transfer of alcohol to one of their other licensed establishments, according to the spokesperson.

“This temporary permit may be summarily revoked pursuant to the Code of Virginia (4.1-229 as otherwise provided by 4.1-211 which states “A temporary license may be revoked summarily by the Board for any cause set forth in 4.1-225 without complying with subsection A of 4.1-227”),” an email from Virginia ABC stated.

The state code cited several reasons why a liquor license can be revoked including the owner "has failed to take reasonable measures to prevent an act of violence resulting in death or serious bodily injury…"

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers also requested information from the Virginia ABC about how many businesses' liquor licenses have been suspended within the last year in Metro Richmond and, of those, how many convenience stores are involved.

A public relations specialist said they are unable to fulfill the request based on the parameters we requested saying such a list by locality does not exist.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.