Carnival Cruise Line launches longest sailing season ever from Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line is about to embark on its longest sailing season ever, and it'll be starting in Norfolk.

Carnival Magic, which holds 4,000 passengers, will arrive Sunday at Nauticus, according to a press release.

Each week through October, there will be cruises to Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, and New England — all departing from the mermaid city.

“Sunday marks the beginning of a pinnacle year for our cruise program, but it’s also a real opportunity for our entire region,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen Kirkland. “An expanded cruise ship season means many guests will be arriving from throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, and that’s an opportunity for us to showcase all Hampton Roads has to offer. This really is a regional tourism win.”

The press release from Nauticus said the cruise activity and passenger spending is expected to bring in nearly $25 million to the local economy.

"Carnival’s six-month season is the largest passenger commitment in program history, representing more than 200,000 unique visits to Norfolk from vacationers beginning and ending their cruise from Nauticus," the release said.