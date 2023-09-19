Richmond shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Monday evening shooting on the 2300 block of Carmine Street in Richmond has left one man with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, which occurred just after 8 p.m., and located the victim, an adult male.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Major Crimes detectives arrived on scene to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!