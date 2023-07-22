Mom yelled for son to 'duck down' as driver shot at car, hit at least 2 homes in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Surveillance video shows the suspected car of the drive-by shooter who opened fire in an Eastern Henrico neighborhood Friday night, according to neighbors.

Police said it happened just after 7:20 p.m. along Carmen Lane off Nine Mile Road when a silver-colored sedan was followed into the neighborhood by what neighbors described as either a black Dodge Charger or a black Ford Mustang.

That is when you can hear gunfire captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

A three-month-old baby, a mother and a man were in the line of fire as rounds were fired in into a car and at least two houses on Carmen Lane.

One victim, who spoke to Crime Insider Jon Burkett on the condition of anonymity, said she had just gotten home when the shooting started.

“We had just walked in from getting groceries and I just told my son to get away from the windows and to duck down."

Witnesses described the shooter as a woman with braids.

“The female that opened fire was just shooting erratically or randomly so it didn't really hit the car,” the witness explained. “I don't know if my neighbor’s daughter or boyfriend was a target or anything. It was just very random and just opened fire. So I don’t think it was intentional that the bullet came over here. But still it was very scary that it happened."

One of the bullets also hit a recording camera system.

In the normally quiet community, the shooting has rattled nerves.

In fact, one family that just moved in questioned if they made the right decision.

However, longtime residents said the neighborhood is a community where everyone looks out for each other.

"Very good people and my new neighbors seem nice and quiet,” the witness said. “We all get along around here. So this was very unexpected and hopefully an isolated incident.”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.