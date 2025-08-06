Dominion Energy announces plans to install solar array at CarMax Park after Flying Squirrels' opening season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels may soon feature what could be the largest solar array in Minor League Baseball at their new home.

On Tuesday, Dominion Energy announced plans to install more than 1,700 solar panels on the two-tiered roof of CarMax Park, in addition to five solar-covered carports in the parking lot.

A press release from Dominion Energy, which notes the project still needs to be approved by regulators, says the solar array would power homes and businesses in the new Diamond District.

If the project is approved, it is expected to be online following the 2026 season.

“We’re proud to partner with Dominion Energy Virginia to bring a new solar array to CarMax Park, further cementing Richmond’s leadership in clean energy,” Flying Squirrels Managing Partner Lou DiBella said. “This project isn’t just about what happens inside the ballpark; it’s about stepping up as a community partner and using our platform to help bring clean energy to the city.”

