Richmond celebrates CarMax Park with official groundbreaking ceremony: 'A true game changer'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A groundbreaking ceremony and fan festival officially marked the start of construction at CarMax Park in Richmond on Friday.

CarMax, the City of Richmond, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced the new baseball ballpark's name and shared renderings of the stadium earlier this week. Work at the site, which is located next to the Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, had also already begun before Friday's groundbreaking.

"This groundbreaking is making good on a promise that city leaders made years ago, to find a long-term home for our beloved Flying Squirrels,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement.

The ballpark will sit in an area that will be called the Diamond District.

"The Diamond District is a true game changer for our City. The Squirrels are a much-loved pillar of our community and I’m so grateful that this project not only keeps them in Richmond, but will allow them to reach even greater heights,” Richmond City Council President Kristen Nye said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the innovative, collaborative work from all corners of the City that made this project possible."

In addition to the baseball park, the 67-acre Diamond District will include shops, housing, a park, and restaurants.

Richmond restaurant owners Chris Staples and Bob Graham chose the Diamond District to open their latest Toast location.

When CarMax Park opens in 2026, it's expected to have:

A 360-degree wrap-around concourse

A field-level dugout suite to put fans right next to the action

Several social areas, including a multi-tiered beer garden in left field and a kids’ zone with adjacent terraced outfield lawn seating in right-center field.

"This day has been a long time coming. While the path getting here may have been long and difficult, we are thrilled to have our forever home where it belongs," Flying Squirrels Managing Partner Lou DiBella said. “This ballpark will have something for everyone – from the families and kids that make our ballpark Funnville, to the young adults filling our city’s neighborhoods, to our faithful senior fans, to the business leaders who want to show clients a great night in town – this ballpark will be a centerpiece of a new neighborhood in a growing Richmond.”

