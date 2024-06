RICHMOND, Va. --CarMax is shifting into expansion mode locally with plans for a new facility in New Kent County.

The Goochland-based Fortune 500 used car seller aims to begin construction in the coming weeks on a roughly 78,300-square-foot facility on a 44-acre site at 16931 Eltham Road in the eastern part of the county, according to a site plan filed earlier this year.

