Teenager arrested after man killed in downtown Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Richmond Police. Additional charges were pending, police added.

Carlton Jackson, 36, of Richmond, was shot and killed along the 300 block of East Broad Street at about 2:11 p.m., according to police.

WTVR One person was killed in a shooting along the 300 block of E. Broad Street in downtown Richmond, Va.

A woman, who was also shot, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting, but did shed some light on how they identified and found Turner.

"Detectives investigating the shootings identified a suspect vehicle that was involved and broadcast a description of the vehicle to officers," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Yesterday, Henrico Police officers observed the vehicle in Henrico County and detained Turner."

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards credited partnerships with the "swift arrest."

WTVR One person was killed in a shooting along the 300 block of E. Broad Street in downtown Richmond, Va.

"Law enforcement agencies like Henrico Police and VCU Police are key to a safer Richmond and a safer region,” Edwards said. “The rapid cooperation we received from the business community and the use of cutting-edge technology methods were also of paramount importance in this case."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.