New CarLotz owner closes Midlothian store, hands Broad St. spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new owner of local used car retailer CarLotz has turned in the keys to its two Richmond-area retail locations, while taking another step toward retiring the CarLotz brand altogether. California-based Shift Technologies on Thursday announced the closure of the CarLotz outposts at 8406 W. Broad St. and 11944 Midlothian Turnpike. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

