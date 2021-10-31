Troopers: Driver killed ran off road, hit trees; speed may be factor

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a wreck in Essex County Friday night.

Troopers were called to a crash at 11:30 p.m. on Ashdale Road not far from Wildwood Road, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Acura sedan was headed north on Route 602 when it ran off the road to the right and struck several trees," Davenport said.

Officials said 25-year-old Carlene N. Taylor, of Essex County, succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

Taylor was not wearing her seat belt, according to Davenport.

"Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash," Davenport said.

Officials said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.