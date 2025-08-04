Caribbean Wine Food & Music Festival brings island flavors, reggae rhythms to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Scores of folks spent part of their Sunday at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds for this year's Richmond Caribbean Wine Food & Music Festival.

The event featured tasty wines, mouth-watering treats and island grooves. Guests enjoyed multiple vendors and live music from reggae-inspired bands.

"To me, it's important," attendee Katina Worsham said. "I'm originally from Richmond, so to see the different diversity over the years and growing up and how Richmond is expanding and bringing new cultures, diversity, new experiences. It's amazing and I love it."

As an extra bonus, guests received a complimentary wine glass towards the end of the event.

