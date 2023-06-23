What you can expect at the Caribbean American Heritage Festival in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- June is Caribbean American Heritage Month and one Richmond-area nonprofit is sharing its Caribbean culture with the community.

The third annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival and parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Dorey Park in eastern Henrico.

The event is put on by the Adopt Haiti Project, a non-profit organization established in 2010 after the Haitian earthquake to support communities in Haiti. They also support organizations and schools in Richmond. Funds raised from this event will benefit Richmond schools.

Saturday’s festival starts off with a parade theme Carnival Spirit with a Caribbean American Carnival Band. There will be other performances and entertainment throughout the day.

People who cannot make it to the festival, but would like to support the effort can make an online donation.

Event organizers said the third annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival and parade is a rain-or-shine event.



