Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What you can expect at the Caribbean American Heritage Festival in Henrico

IMG_4733.jpg
Provided to WTVR
Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Parade
IMG_4733.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 17:19:56-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- June is Caribbean American Heritage Month and one Richmond-area nonprofit is sharing its Caribbean culture with the community.

The third annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival and parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Dorey Park in eastern Henrico.

Haitian Griot.jpg
Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Parade

The event is put on by the Adopt Haiti Project, a non-profit organization established in 2010 after the Haitian earthquake to support communities in Haiti. They also support organizations and schools in Richmond. Funds raised from this event will benefit Richmond schools.

Saturday’s festival starts off with a parade theme Carnival Spirit with a Caribbean American Carnival Band. There will be other performances and entertainment throughout the day.

parade.jpeg
Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Parade

People who cannot make it to the festival, but would like to support the effort can make an online donation.

Event organizers said the third annual Caribbean American Heritage Festival and parade is a rain-or-shine event.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone